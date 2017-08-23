La Liga: Cristiano Ronaldo calls rejection of appeal against five-match ban 'incomprehensible decision'

Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his anger at what he described as the "incomprehensible decision" to reject his final appeal against a five-match ban on Tuesday.

Spain's administrative sports court (TAD) dismissed Real Madrid's latest appeal for the suspension handed out to the World Player of the Year for pushing a referee after being sent-off in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.

Mais uma decisÃ£o incompreensÃ­vel. InjustiÃ§as que nunca me derrubarÃ£o. E como sempre voltarei mais forte. Obrigado aos que me tÃªm apoiado. pic.twitter.com/O7Et9A8Edp " Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2017

"Another incomprehensible decision," Ronaldo posted to his over 57 million Twitter followers.

"Injustices will not knock me down. I will come back stronger.

"Thanks to those who have supported me."

Ronaldo was controversially shown a second yellow card for diving after coming off the bench to score as Real won the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup 3-1 away to Barcelona.

The Portugal captain was handed a one-match ban for the 10th red card of his career and a further four-game suspension for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in protest.

Ronaldo blasted his treatment by the Spanish Football Federation as "persecution" on his Instagram account after his first appeal was rejected last week.

"It seems to me exaggerated and ridiculous, this is called persecution!"

Ronaldo has already served two games of his suspension as Madrid completed a 5-1 aggregate win over Barcelona in the Super Cup second leg and as Real opened their La Liga campaign with a 3-0 win at Deportivo la Coruna.

Real will also be without their all-time top scorer for La Liga matches at home to Valencia and Levante and away at Real Sociedad.

However, Ronaldo will be free to play when the European champions begin their defence of the Champions League on 12 or 13 September. View More