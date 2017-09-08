La Liga considers playing matches abroad

Madrid, Sep 8 (IANS) Spanish football league association, La Liga President Javier Tebas on Friday did not rule out playing one or two matches abroad.

Tebas revealed, after the presentation of the "Football Transfer Review" report, that La Liga was studying the possibility of holding a match or two of the next campaign in China or the US, reports Efe.

"It would be a match or two maximum per season, like what NFL or NBA do. It is something that has to do with promotion in these markets. If we want to compete with Premier (League) of Bundesliga we have to add value," Tebbas said.

He added that the association is still considering this measure because there is a legal factor, in addition to both the economic and the social factors, not to mention the matches' timetable.

He admitted that the idea "does not look bad" and that it could be achieved by next season.

On another topic, Tebas said that Spanish Cup would try using Video Assistant Referee (VAR) this season, and if it works out, it would be "implemented officially" in all competitions.

