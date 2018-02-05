La Liga collaborates with Anantapur Football League

Madrid, Feb 5 (IANS) The La Liga Foundation and La Liga's women's football department have signed a collaboration agreement with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, with the aim of developing football in the most deprived communities of the southern Indian district of Anantapur, it was announced on Monday.

Through the Anantapur Football League (AFL), managed by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, La Liga will play a big part in ensuring that around 2,000 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 19 will have the opportunity to play sport and receive education in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release.

As part of three collaboration schemes, coaches and players from the Liga Iberdrola will have the opportunity to share experiences with their Anantapur counterparts through a series of videos.

In addition, various representatives from La Liga, Spanish women's clubs and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation will visit Anantapur in the latter stages of the project in order to organise joint activities and witness the impact of the project in India first-hand.

--IANS

