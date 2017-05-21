La Liga: Both Real Madrid and Barcelona FC looking to clinch title

London [United Kingdom], May 21 (ANI): Curtains are coming down on Spain's main football tournament La Liga, and predictably both Real Madrid and Barcelona FC will be competing for silverware, though they have a match each to go before the finals.

According to media reports, Real Madrid appears to be firmly in the driver's seat as they hold a three-point lead over Barcelona FC.

Head-to-head, however, Barcelona are currently better placed, given that they have effected a draw against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, and then triumphed at the Santiago Bernabeu a few weeks ago.

They will be hoping for Real to falter against Malaga FC, and they will lift the crown should they pick up three points against Eibar at home.

Malaga FC has not had the best of La Liga campaigns, and even a draw in the contest could see them lift the elusive Spanish first division trophy for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

Malaga boss Michel is expected to make changes to the side that drew 2-2 against Real Sociedad last weekend. Ignacio Camacho and Keko are expected to return after missing out in the last game.

From the point of view of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and company are most likely to come out with all guns blazing, looking to seal their first title in five years.

Malaga Probable XI: Kameni; Torres Hernandez, Llorente, Ricca; Camacho, Recio; Keko, Fornals, Jony; Ramirez.

Real Madrid Probable XI: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo. (ANI)