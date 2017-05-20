La Liga: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says he will be at Camp Nou as a fan next season

Luis Enrique promised to return to the Camp Nou as a fan next season as he prepares to take charge of Barcelona for the final time at home on Sunday against Eibar.

Barca need to win and hope Real Madrid lose at Malaga to claim a third straight title under Enrique, who announced back in March he would not continue as coach for next season.

However, he claimed to have been "privileged" to have been in the role for three seasons.

"It will be a special night for me as it is the last league match as Barca coach," Enrique said on Saturday.

"When I accepted the job I knew it would be short-lived, no matter how much time I was here.

"Barca's history is full of moments like this. People come and go.

"I am very proud to have formed part of that history. I am a privileged one and next season I will be at the Camp Nou for many games as a fan.

"It is not a goodbye, but a see you later."

Sunday will not be Enrique's last game in charge, though, as Barca can win the ninth trophy of his tenure in the Copa del Rey final next weekend against Alaves. View More