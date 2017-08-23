La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann receives two-game ban for insulting match referee

Antoine Griezmann was shown a straight red card an hour into Saturday's match after insulting the referee for not awarding a penalty in his favour.

France international forward Antoine Griezmann was handed a two-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday after he was sent off for insulting the referee in a La Liga match on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was dismissed during Atletico Madrid's 2-2 draw at Gerona on Saturday during the opening weekend of the La Liga season.

He also received a ¬600 ($700) fine, while Atletico were penalised ¬ 700. However, both Griezmann and Atletico have the right to appeal their sanctions.

Griezmann will miss the league matches against Las Palmas on Saturday and Valencia on 9 September.

He was shown a straight red card an hour into Saturday's match after insulting the referee for not awarding a penalty in his favour. He later apologised.

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has also been handed a one-match ban after he was sent off for two yellow cards in the European and Spanish champions' 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Argentine Ever Banega was hit with a two-match suspension after the midfielder was sent off for insulting the referee during Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Saturday.