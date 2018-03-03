La Liga ambassador Mendieta conducts football clinic in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) La Liga ambassador and former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta on Saturday led a special football clinic for 50 kids, comprised of a diverse mix of boys and girls from Mumbai.

The kids of Oscar Foundation got a glimpse of the standard of La Liga through theoretical lessons and practical trainings that can help enhance these young talents' potential in the sport, according to a release.

La Liga branded T-shirts for each player from Oscar Foundation, a remembering moment that brought smiles to the kids at R.C Church Ground in Colaba.

"As La Liga Ambassador and being a former professional footballer, it is my honour to support the development of young talent," said former Valencia CF star Mendieta in a statement.

"The humble initiative by La Liga will be able to motivate young players and bring out India's best talent in football. Having fun is the most important factor in their development, the activity increased the kids' desire to keep learning and striving to become the best they can be."

Jose Antonio Cachaza, La Liga Country Manager India, said: "It was incredible to see the look on the youngsters' faces when they saw a La Liga Ambassador coaching and playing with them today. It gives us immense pride that we are able to provide opportunities like these."

