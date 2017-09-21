La Liga 2017-18: Real Madrid Suffer Shock 1-0 Defeat at Home to Real Betis

Antonio Sanabria got the winner in the 94th minute with a free back-post header past Keylor Navas

New Delhi: Real Madrid failed to score for the first time in 74 matches as the Spanish champions were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu as Cristiano Ronaldo was disappointing on his return from suspension.

Antonio Sanabria got the winner in the 94th minute with a free back-post header past Keylor Navas. It was Betis’ first win at the Bernabeu in 19 years and the end of Madrid’s incredible scoring record.

Also, it was a spectacular performance by the former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who helped the visitors to keep the clean sheet and denied Madrid on several occasions to take the lead in the match.

Adan produced stunning saves from Isco, Toni Kroos and in particular Gareth Bale’s stunning back-heeled effort on his right foot.

The Bernabeu crowd were clearly not impressed as their men failed time and again to break the deadlock, and Ronaldo couldn’t make his mark despite a plethora of chances. Also, Madrid came into the game off the back of two home draws in the league.

With their latest defeat, Madrid trail table-toppers Barcelona by seven points.