L&T tech arm wins $50 mn avionics deal

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) India's leading infrastructure player Larson & Toubro's (L&T) technology services arm on Thursday said it had won a $50 million (Rs 320 crore) avionics deal from a global aerospace electronic systems maker.

"The five-year transformational deal extends the engagement between the two firms," the city-based L&T subsidiary said in a statement, but did not disclose the aerospace firm name under contractual obligations.

The deal was won by the firm after a rigorous validation process as a strategic supplier for the client's engineering, research and design (ER&D) pursuits.

"As the need for user experience has become significant, aerospace customers look for end-to-end engineering partners for their new age aviation initiatives," said the subsidiary's Director Amit Chadha in the statement.

The partnership will also help the company bring in expertise in advanced data analytics and avionic simulations to drive improvements across its product lines.

"The project will result in transforming the client's operations into a managed services model and extend support to products and for the work related to next-generation in-flight system," it said in the statement.

The deal also complements the company's momentum achieved in autonomous cars, electric vehicles, infotainment and embedded devices.

With 15 global delivery centres, 38 innovation labs, 28 sales offices worldwide and 11,000 employees, the firm offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle for a customer base including 52 Fortune 500 companies and 48 of the top ER&D firms worldwide in industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and process industries.

--IANS

