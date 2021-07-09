L Ramana resigns as Telugu Desam Party president, joins ruling TRS
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President L Ramana resigned on Wednesday to join the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Ramana submitted his resignation to the National President of TDP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
In the resignation letter, L Ramana stated that he was stepping down with "the intention to work with people at a much closer level."
He further thanked TDP and Chandrababu Naidu for supporting his growth for the last 30 years. (ANI)