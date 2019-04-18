L-G Kiran Bedi, Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla cast their votes

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway across India today. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi cast her vote in Puducherry. Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla also cast her vote at a polling station in Manipur's Imphal. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.