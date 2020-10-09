Kyrgyzstan Political Crisis: President Sooronbay Jeenbekov Accepts PM Kubatbek Boronov's Resignation, Offers to Resign After Formation of New Cabinet

Bishkek, October 9: Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Friday relieved Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov of his duties. Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree dismissing Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet. Meanwhile, the current government will continue to work until the formation of the new cabinet.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy's Lab Proposal to Test Russia's Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report

Notably, Boronov resigned from the post on Tuesday after opposition groups seized government buildings after protests erupted over results of parliamentary elections which were annulled by the country's election commission. Sadyr Japarov is likely to replace Boronov. One Person Killed, 590 Injured in Clashes in Kyrgyzstan.

Jeenbekov also offered to resign once a new cabinet was appointed. Notably, the Kyrgyz President has not made any public appearance since the protest broke out on Monday against the election results. Opposition parties had claimed that Sunday's election was rigged as two Two political parties close to Jeenbekov swept the parliamentary election.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Credits Him For Strengthening India-Russia Partnership

Russia described the situation in Kyrgystan as chaotic. Notably, Russia has an airbase in Kyrgyzstan. Omurbek Suvanaliyev, the national security chief of the country told Russian news agency Interfax that the internal borders had been sealed. Kyrgyzstan Elections 2020: Protesters Storm Kyrgyz White House Alleging Vote-Rigging.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's Parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be cancelled and a repeat vote to be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office.

Elections to the Kyrgyz parliament were held on October 4. The Birimdik party, which is considered pro-government, received over 26 percent of the votes. The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, linked to a former top customs official, won over 24 percent of the votes. Sunday's elections were then annulled after the mass protest in which close to 600 people were injured, and one person lost his life.