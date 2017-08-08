Kynan Chenai traps bronze at 7th Asian Shotgun Championships

New Delhi [India] August 8 (ANI): Trap shooter and Olympian Kynan Chenai won the bronze medal in the Men's Trap, his first international medal at the senior level, at the ongoing 7th Asian Championship Shotgun, being held at Astana, Kazakhstan.

Kynan first shot 116 out of 125 to qualify for the six-man final round in third position and then held on to it till the end of the finals, shooting a score of 30 to finish behind gold medalist Abdulrahman Al Faihan of Kuwait, who shot 39 for a new Asian finals record and Talal AlRashidi also of Kuwait, who won silver shooting 38.

Earlier, the trap shooter started his qualification round on Tuesday in third place, on a score of 69 out of 75. He then shot rounds of 23 and 24 to finish in the same position.

Fellow India teammates Zoravar Singh Sandhu ended in 17th place shooting 110 while Birendeep Sodhi finished 36th shooting a score of 98. This meant that in the team section, India finished in seventh place with a combined score of 324.

Kuwait won gold, Lebabnon won silver while the UAE won bronze.

India have so far won two cold medals and one Bronze medal in the competition.

Wednesday will see the Mixed Trap medal events take place. (ANI)