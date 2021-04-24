Kuwait suspends all commercial flights from India amid COVID-19 surge

·3-min read

Dubai, Apr 24 (PTI) Kuwait on Saturday suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The move came after instructions from health authorities.

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, it said in a statement on Twitter.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

Operations of freight flights will continue, it said.

Over one million Indian community members live in Kuwait, the largest expatriate community in the country, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Earlier, the UK, the UAE and Canada announced ban flights from India amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the UAE on Friday updated its travel ban for India, saying that all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers from the country will be suspended, while transportation of passengers from the Gulf country to India will be allowed.

The UAE on Thursday banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced an update on regulations with the clarification that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers.

According to a statement released, this will also apply to those carrying transit passengers, except for transit flights coming to the UAE and heading onward to India.

“This decision includes the entry of travellers who were in India in the last 14 days prior to coming to the UAE,” the statement said.

The statement, however, said that the flights between the two countries will continue to operate allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to India.

“It will also allow the transfer of exempted groups from India to the UAE with the application of the aforementioned precautionary measures. These groups include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions appointed by the two countries, official delegations and those holding golden residency,” it said.

The exemptions will apply provided they undertake preventive measures that include quarantine for 10 days and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days following the entry into the country.

The required PCR test period has also been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from accredited laboratories that issue test results carrying a QR code.

“The authority also confirmed that it is required for those coming from India through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the country, starting from 23:59 on Saturday, April 24, 2021,” said the statement.

These regulations will apply for a period of 10 days, which can be extended, while cargo flights continue to operate between the two countries.

The authority called upon all travellers affected by the decision to follow up with the relevant airlines to change or reschedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay. PTI Corr RS NSA AKJ NSA

Latest stories

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Reliance to Launch Own Vaccination Programme 'R-Suraksha' for Employees, Family Members

    In its statement on Friday, the company also asked its employees to observe the strictest measures of safety, precaution, and hygiene.

  • Father attended Kumbh but can't say he caught the virus there: Shravan Rathod's son

    Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • PM Modi Holds Meeting on Oxygen Crisis, Says Local Administration Needs to Fix Supply Issues

    Modi spoke about the need to raise production and speed of distribution of oxygen and using innovative ways to provide support to health facilities.

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • Four men stranded in Balochistan die of starvation after Pak closes border with Iran

    Makran [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Four men died due to starvation while they were stranded in border areas of the Makran division of Balochistan due to the closure of the Iran-Pakistan border.

  • Perseverance rover converts CO2 into oxygen on Mars for the first time

    MOXIE produced five grams of oxygen, equal to 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for astronaut carrying out normal activity.

  • Govt's Procurement Price for Both Vaccines Remains Rs 150 per dose: Ministry of Health

    Congress mounted an attack on the Centre a day after the government tweaked its covid-19 vaccination policy to widen the coverage.

  • Sri Lanka: China-bound ship carrying nuclear material sent out of Hambantota port

    Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 22 (ANI): Sri Lankan authorities expelled a China-bound cargo ship that entered the Port of Hambantota on Tuesday without revealing that it had stored radioactive uranium.

  • US to work closely with India to facilitate movement of essential supplies, supply chains during COVID-19 surge

    Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): US State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter on Friday (local time) during a press briefing reaffirmed that US will work closely with India to facilitate movement of essential supplies during COVID-19 surge.

  • How Zydus Cadila's Virafin Brings Down Viral Load, Reduces Oxygen Need for Covid-19 Patients

    Virafin is the trade name used by Zydus Cadila for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.

  • SC Allows Harish Salve to Withdraw as Amicus, Raps Some Senior Lawyers for Imputing Motives to it

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the media and electronic media had taken up a "maligning competition, which was the last thing the country wanted during a time of disaster” and urged Salve not to discharge himself.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Modi govt has enough money but would not provide vaccines free of cost: Mamata

    Tapan (WB), Apr 22 (PTI) Asserting that the Centre should not allow differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people should be able to avail the shots free of cost.

  • COVID vaccine registrations for above 18 will start from 28 April on CoWin; no free jabs for under 45 at govt-run hospitals: Health Ministry

    The Central government on Monday announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin from 1 May as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive

  • Islamabad hospitals face low oxygen pressure as COVID-19 cases rise

    Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Crisis looms large over major hospitals in Islamabad as they approach saturation due to rising COVID-19 cases.

  • Premier League: Manchester City sign promising Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense

    City have paid a reported £8.5 million ($11 million) to sign Kayky, who has earned comparisons with Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

  • PHOTOS: Mass cremation of bodies in Delhi amid rising COVID deaths

    Heart-wrenching photos from makeshift facilities.