Kuwait, India agree on exemption of entry visas

Kuwait City, March 28 (IANS) An agreement signed by the governments of Kuwait and India on mutual exemption of entry visa for diplomatic, official and "special" passports has been implemented from February 19, diplomatic sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here.

The Al-Anba daily quoted the sources as saying on Wednesday that the agreement was signed between the governments on October 31, 2018.

Citizens of both countries who hold the passports will be allowed to enter, exit or transit through the international ports without a visa and enter the territory of the other party without obtaining a visa and residence for up to 60 days, the Arab Times reports.

It also authorises the holders of such passports to extend their stay after the expiry of the period after the approval of the competent authorities in accordance with the legal provisions in force, provided that the passports are valid for a period not less than six months from the date of entry into the territory of either party.

According to official figures, Indians at nearly 700,000 make up for the largest expat community in Kuwait.

--IANS

ksk/in