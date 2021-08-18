Kushner Pal Hit With State Charges Months After Trump Pardon

News18
·3-min read

Associated Press: A newspaper editor friend of former President Donald Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner was hit Wednesday with state cyberstalking charges in New York, seven months after Trump pardoned him in a similar federal case just before leaving office.

Manhattan prosecutors accused Ken Kurson, the New York Observers editor when it was owned by Kushner, of hacking his wifes online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people amid heated divorce proceedings in 2015.

Kurson, of South Orange, New Jersey, is charged with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies. At times, prosecutors said, Kurson was monitoring his now ex-wifes computer activity from his desk at the Observers Manhattan offices.

Kurson did not enter a plea at his arraignment Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance.

The allegations mirror federal charges filed last October against Kurson a case that went away when Trump pardoned him in January in the final hours of his White House term.

Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes, not state offenses.

We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York, Vance said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with Kursons lawyer.

Speaking about the federal charges last year, Kurson lawyer Marc Mukasey said: The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it.

Kurson is the first person in Trumps orbit to be charged by local prosecutors after being pardoned by the former president, though its not the first time Manhattan prosecutors have tangled with a Trump ally.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. charged former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort with state crimes in 2019 as a hedge against a possible pardon after he was convicted in federal court over similar mortgage fraud allegations.

Manafort challenged Vances case on double jeopardy grounds and won, with a final decision coming in February, less than two months after Trump pardoned him in the federal case.

Last month, Vance brought tax fraud charges against Trumps company, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. A court hearing in that matter is scheduled for Sept. 20. Neither Weisselberg nor the company had been charged with those crimes previously.

New York eased double jeopardy protections in 2019 to ensure state prosecutors could pursue charges against anyone granted a presidential pardon for similar federal crimes.

In Kursons case, double jeopardy wouldnt necessarily be an issue because his federal case ended before a conviction or acquittal.

The federal case against Kurson, who now works in the cryptocurrency industry, arose from a background check after the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat in 2018 on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Kurson for possible violations of state law once Trump pardoned him.

In explaining the pardon, the Trump White House cited a letter from Kursons ex-wife in which she said she never wanted him investigated or arrested and, repeatedly asked for the FBI to drop it.

It wasnt clear from the criminal complaint filed Wednesday whether shes cooperating with the state case. In the document, prosecutors cited interviews she and Kurson gave to police in New Jersey in 2015, as well as computer records and an interview with a person who worked with Kursons ex-wife.

According to Manhattan prosecutors, Kurson monitored his now ex-wifes computer keystrokes in 2015 and 2016 using spyware, obtaining passwords and accessing her Gmail and Facebook accounts. In October 2015, prosecutors said, he accessed and then anonymously disseminated his now ex-wifes Facebook messages.

According to Wednesdays criminal complaint, Kursons now ex-wife told South Orange police he was terrorizing her through email and social media, causing her problems at work and in her social life.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule Announced: Get All Fixtures, Time Table And Match Details

    The ICC announced the fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August which will be played between October 17, 2021 and November 12, 20211 in Oman and UAE. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea while The second round – the Super12 stage – will get underway on 23 October.

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • Rahul Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project

    Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a drinking water project in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Monday.

  • German evacuation plane lands in Kabul, security sources tell Reuters

    A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday. The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.

  • Chicken Ghee Roast | Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

    Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we din't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken are roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 17 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Aug 17

    - Stories on political developments in Afghanistan - Jaishankar arrives in New York, will chair signature Presidency events at UNSC, discuss Afghan situation - Pak calls for 'inclusive' political settlement in Afghanistan as Blinken talks to Qureshi - US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan - US eases travel advisory for India - Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked - US pres

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • UP: 3 injured as car crashes into bike in Moradabad

    Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Three people sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle on Monday, police said.

  • Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

    Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.

  • India bringing back its officials from Kabul

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) An IAF aircraft on Tuesday left from Kabul to India carrying the Indian ambassador and other personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its take over by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Tuesday, August 17 NATIONAL -Developments relating to Afghanistan situation -Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev at TMC press conference -Political developments and party briefings -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR -Meenakshi Lekhi, Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan at Delhi BJP event -SDMC standing committee meeting -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -AAP leader Arvind Kejr

  • Uttarakhand to drop 'East Pakistan' term from caste certificates of Bengali migrants

    Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to drop the word East Pakistan from caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in the state.   An announcement to drop the term was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this month to which the cabinet gave its approval late on Monday.

  • Death toll from Turkey's flash floods rises to 74

    Ankara [Turkey], August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 74 people died and 47 others went missing in severe floods and mudslides in the Black Sea region of Turkey, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

  • Indian Army organises blood donation camp in J-K's Baramulla

    Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian Army organised a blood donation camp here on Monday in coordination with the medical staff of Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.

  • Delhi reports 27 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, lowest in the year

    New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in this year so far.

  • Over 1.13 Crore Houses Sanctioned Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Scheme So Far

    With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY-U is now 1.13 crore, of which 85.65 Lakh have been grounded.

  • US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan

    Washington, Aug 17 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

  • Haiti quake death toll reaches 1,419

    Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 17 (ANI): The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, Xinhua reported citing authorities.