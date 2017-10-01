Kunal Nayyar on Forbes' list of highest paid TV actors

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) British-Indian actor Kunal Nayyar ranks fourth on the Forbes magazines list of World's Highest-Paid TV Actors 2017, which is led by his "The Big Bang Theory" co-star Jim Parsons.

Nayyar, who plays the role of Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist originally from New Delhi, India, in "The Big Bang Theory", minted $25 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, reports forbes.com.

Parsons retained the top position with collection of $27.5 million. According to reports, he earned $1 million per episode on the comedy show. The 44-year-old was ranked first in 2016 and 2015 also.

Another "The Big Bang Theory" actor Johnny Galecki occupied the second place with $26.5 million. Actor Simon Helberg raked in $26 million and took the third spot.

"NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" actor Mark Harmon rounds up the top five with $19 million while "Modern Family" actors Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet followed with $13.5 million and 12.5 million, respectively.

Actor Kevin Spacey was ranked eighth in the list with collections worth $12 million. He was joined by "Modern Family" actor Ed O'Neill, who also collected the same amount.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson came at the 10th spot with total income of $11 million.

