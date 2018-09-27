Kunal Kapur to trace story of Indian curries

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur will travel across the country, meet historians, home chefs, artists and writers to trace the story of the curries of India with a new show "The Curries of India".

"The show will resonate well with one and all. From breaking myths to finding secrets behind some of the best Indian curries, 'The Curries of India' has been a different, yet wonderful experience. This show will bring unexpected aspects of the regional cuisine from across India to the audience," Kapur said in a statement.

The show aims to cover one curry with each episode that will ultimately seam in facts, folklore, the commercial evolution -- all culminating into Kapur's own version of that curry. It will air on LF, a travel, food and lifestyle channel.

Amit Nair, Business Head at LF, said: "Through the show, we will bring forth stories that showcase the influence of different cultures on our curries....This show will seamlessly connect the myriad landscape of the ubiquitous Indian curry."

The show will go on air on October 3.

