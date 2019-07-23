Kunaal Roy Kapur talks about his ucpcoming horror flick

Bollywood actor Kunaal Roy Kapur will be soon seen in a different character in his upcoming flick 'Mushkil: Fear Behind You'. While speaking to ANI, Kapur said, "I accepted this film because the character is really different. Generally, I get lovable, goofy and the kind of character that looks sweet. But this time, I am a flirt, outspoken guide so I got to do a romantic song too that I have never done before. So, this opportunity was quite interesting for me and, the horror genre as well. Horror genre is one of the excited genres and I think it should grow in India."