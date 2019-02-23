Kumbh stands for spiritual inspiration: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed foreign delegates who are present in India to attend the Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj. The meeting with the delegation was also attended by Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh. Sharing the rich history of Kumbh festivities, PM Modi said that Kumbh stands for spiritual inspiration. He said, "Culturally, India puts a lot of stress on unity. This gathering is for spiritual inspiration, it is also a part of the movement of social deformation. In a way it is like a panchayat of earlier times." The initiative was attended by 182 delegates from 181 countries across the world.