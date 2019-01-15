Kumbh Mela: Foreign tourists share their exciting experiences

The Kumbh Mela is a huge attraction where devotees not only from all over India visit Prayagraj but the grandeur of the mela also attracts foreigners from world over. These are first time visitors who seemed excited after experiencing cultural diversity. The foreigners shared their experiences and defined the mela as "colourful, spiritual, culturally interesting." One of them said, "It has been intense and every interaction I had was very kind. It has been beautiful." Today marks the first day of Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019. The Kumbh Mela will conclude on March 04.