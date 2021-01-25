Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Inspects Arrangements For The Holy Event, Visits Construction Site of Lal Tappad Flyover (Watch Video)

Dehradun, January 25: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reviewed arrangements for the Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar. Trivendra Singh Rawat did an on-site inspection of Lal Tappad flyover. Rawat, along with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary Om Prakash started their inspection from the flyover to Sukhi River Bridge, Astha Path, Gourishankar Island in Khadki, Bairagi Camp Bridge, Ranipur Jhal Bridge, and Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. Kumbh Mela 2021 Shahi Snan Dates: Know The Main Bathing Dates in Ganga Beginning With Makar Sankranti and Celebrations of Haridwar Kumbh.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also tweeted the video of him visiting various construction sites. The flyover is being constructed in the view of the Kumbh Mela 2021. Rawat assured that the construction work would be completed on time. He added that the state government would meet expectations of devotees coming to Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela. Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 Dos & Don't: Planning to Attend the Massive Haridwar Kumbh? Here Are Things You Should Keep in Mind.

Video of Trivendra Singh Rawat Inspecting Construction Sites in Haridwar:

आज देहरादून-हरिद्वार की दूरी कम करने के उद्देश्य से बनाए जा रहे लालतप्पड़ फ्लाई ओवर तथा महाकुंभ-2021 की तैयारियों के संबंध में कुंभ क्षेत्र, हरिद्वार के विभिन्न स्थलों का निरीक्षण किया और अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों से कार्यों की प्रगति की जानकारी ली। #MahaKumbh2021 pic.twitter.com/izfB2sJP4B — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 24, 2021

The Chief Minister stated that the government would take all necessary COVID-19 precautions in order to have a safe and grand Kumbh Mela. Meanwhile, Kaushik said that devotees would get to see the cleanliness, faith, religious traditions, and folk culture as the Kumbh would be organized with full enthusiasm.

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is scheduled to begin from March 11 and will continue till April 27. The Kumbh Mela will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months. For the first time, Kumbh Mela was held in the 11th year instead of 12 years in Haridwar. The Kumbh Mela was set to be held in 2022. This year, Maha Kumbh started off from January 14 i.e. Makar Sankranti. A negative COVID-19 test report is mandatory for attending the holy event.