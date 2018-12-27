Kumbh Mela 2019: Motorised boat service to commence in UP soon

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) successfully established four floating terminals at Quila Ghat, Old Naini Bridge, Saraswati Ghat and Sujawan Ghat in Uttar Pradesh. This move is to boost smooth movement of pilgrims during upcoming Kumbh Mela of 2019. Vessel namely CL Kasturba and 20 motorised boats will be deployed to ferry pilgrims in the region. The services will officially start from January 05. The services will cover the ghats of Yamuna and the Sangam. Trial for the same has already started. Similar efforts to commence these services in Benaras and Allahabad are being considered.