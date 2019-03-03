Kumaraswamy clarifies his remarks on air strike

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Badavanahalli Police station in Tumkur district over his remarks on the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan. However, Kumaraswamy on Sunday, while clarifying his stance, said the BJP should understand the importance of maintaining peace in the country and of not politiciing the air strike carried out by the IAF on February 26. "On the day of the air strike by the IAF in Pakistan, the BJP people tried to give an impression that they themselves conducted the airstrikes and not the IAF. On this, I reacted; the BJP must understand it is important to maintain peace in the country," Kumaraswamy told media. The clarification from the Chief Minister came after Kumaraswamy reportedly questioned why there were terror attacks during the NDA government's rule while none occurred when his father HD Deve Gowda was Prime Minister. "Why were there no instance of terrorists carrying out blasts or killing anyone when Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister? Why are they happening now? You need to think over it," he reportedly said at a public meeting on Friday at Mysuru. Tensions spiralled between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot. The air strike was in response to the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack.