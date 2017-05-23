Kumar Sangakkara announces retirement from first class cricket

Sangakkara didn’t want to make the error of overstaying his welcome

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara revealed that he will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England’s county championship season.

Sangakkara has scored 20,012 first-class runs at an average of 51.18 with 60 hundreds and 85 fifties. He is still in prime form as he smashed two centuries for Surrey in their match with Middlesex, which finished on Monday.

“You try to fight the inevitable but you need to get out while you’re ahead,” the 39-year-old told the BBC on Monday.

“It’s the last time I’ll play a four-day game here. I’ll be 40 in a few months, this is about the end of my time in county cricket.”

Sangakkara was member of the Sri Lankan side that reached the finals of both 2007 and 2011 World Cup and he is one of the great limited overs batsmen.

However he said that he could sense the time was right to retire. "My career might have a few more months (left) but that's about it," he added.

“Cricketers, or any sort of sportsperson, have an expiry date and you need to walk away. I have been very lucky to play for as long as I did so but there’s a lot more life to be lived away from the game.”