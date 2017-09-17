Kuldeep's wicket gave me confidence to turn the ball: Chahal

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday said chinaman Kuldeep Yadav's wicket of Australia opener David Warner gave him confidence that the M.A Chdidambaram Stadium pitch here has turn and that he can bowl fuller outside the off-stump and still take wickets.

"When I saw Kuldeep, I realised there was a bit of turn. And when I spoke with Kohli, even he asked me to pitch up and look for the turn," Chahal, who returned best figures of 3/30 in five overs, said after the game.

Kuldeep took the wicket of Warner early with a slider that was straight at Warner who went for a cut but gave a big outside edge to wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni.

India won by by 26 runs (D/L method) after putting up 281/7 on the board. Australia could manage 137/9 in 21 overs chasing a revised target of 164.

"On these kind of wickets, you cannot afford to pitch short. There was a bit of intuition to go wide against Wade. Wicket was a bit helpful. When I came to bowl, I had the confidence that there was something in this wicket," Chahal added.

Pandya, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his 83 off 66 and then 2/28 in four overs, said nothing has changed in him in the last 18 months or so except that he has become calmer.

"It was a good day for me. Couple of catches would have helped. It feels pretty good. I don't think anything has changed. I'm the same Hardik, except I have become calmer," Pandya, now a mainstay of the side as an all-rounder, said.

On stemming the rot wonderfully with Dhoni -- the duo stitched together a 118-run sixth wicket stand after India were down in the dumps losing early wickets, Pandya said: "I just wanted to play my game. We were planning and eventually I targetted one over. I liked it and eventually it helped. As a cricketer, it is important to have right form. I am glad I am doing well in the batting department and bowling department.

"I have a wonderful bunch of people around me. I'd like to thank my coach."

The 23-year-old meted out special treatment to Adam Zampa, taking the young leg-spinner to the cleaners on three consecutive occasions to get to his third ODI fifty off 48 balls before falling to the same bowler, later in the innings.

India next take on the Aussies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

