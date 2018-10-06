Kuldeep takes maiden five-for as India inch closer to big win

Rajkot, Oct 6 (IANS) Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests as India inched closer to a massive victory against the West Indies who were tottering at 185/8 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

West Indies were all out for 181 in their first innings in the morning session in reply to India's mammoth 649/9 declared and the home side imposed the follow-on.

At tea in their second innings, the tourists were still trailing by 283 runs with just two second innings wickets in hand.

Kuldeep shaved off the lower middle order in a hurry as the tourists surrendered meekly showing weak technique and lack of expertise to tackle the guile of the young tweaker.

Opener Kieran Powell was the only West Indian batsman to make a significant contribution in the second dig, scoring 83 off 93 deliveries with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Kuldeep trapped Shai Hope in front for his first wicket, then accounted for the highly-rated Shimron Hetmyer who went for a wild slog across the line to be caught at short third man.

He used his googly to send back Sunil Ambris, who stepped out without having any idea of the way the ball will turn.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India as the hosts enforced a follow-on.

Ashwin removed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (10) for his fourth wicket of the day before the break.

Kieran Powell (21) and Shai Hope (0) were at the crease when lunch was taken.

Resuming their first innings at 94/6, West Indies were all out after an hour and 10 minutes.

Ashwin ran through the tail, ending with 4/37 in 11 overs.

Ashwin first removed Chase with a beauty, a flighted ball that turned in to create a big gap between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps.

Number 10 and 11 were easy meat for Aswhin who sent them back with the away turning ball.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217) vs West Indies: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22) & 185 for 8 from 44 overs (Kieran Powell 83; Kuldeep Yadav 5/57).

--IANS

