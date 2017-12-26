Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in Pakistan received mixed reactions from friends

On Monday, meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family got mixed reactions from Jadhav's friends. One of his friends, Arvind Singh welcomed the move and also appreciated Pakistan government's move, calling it a positive initiative. Another friend, Tulsidas Pawar has criticised the Pakistan government for not presenting any evidence in the International Court of Justice, which proves that the government has realised its fault and thus arranged the meeting out of fear. He has also claimed that the video of Jadhav, where he can be seen thanking the Pakistan government, is also doctored which has exposed them infront of everyone. However, both of his friends have shown faith regarding Jadhav's return to India. In the latest development, Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife met him at the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad along with Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Monday.