Kulbhushan Jadhav's confession video clearly appears to be coaxed: India at ICJ

As hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav began in Hague, India said Jadhav's purported video confession clearly "appears" to be "coaxed". "...His (Jadhav's) purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed. India reminded Pakistan that it's Pakistan government which hasn't ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters," Harish Salve, senior lawyer representing India's case at the ICJ, told the world court. On April 10, 2017, a Pakistani court had sentenced Jadhav a death penalty without any credible trial. The sentencing, however, was stayed by ICJ on May 18, 2017 until its final judgment in the case.