Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing: Harish Salve slams Pakistan for its language at ICJ

As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began its hearing of final arguments of the Indian side in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Indian lawyer Harish Salve today slammed Pakistan taking objection to the kind of insulting language and words it used during its submission on Tuesday. Salve said, "The transcript is peppered with words such as shameless, nonsensical, laughable, breathtaking arrogance, ridiculous and disgraceful and these are made in the submissions. India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion in an international court. Indian culture prevents me from indulging similar language of invectives and insult. India believes it has a strong case and it has."