Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Verdict has to be announced by ICJ in few weeks, says MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar spoke on India-US matter and other issues. He said, "Our External Affairs Minister is going to London to attend Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting. As far as the meeting of the two Foreign Ministers (India and Pakistan) is concerned, there is no such plan." On reports that verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be announced in a few weeks, he added, "Oral submissions have been made in the case. The verdict has to be announced by the International Court of Justice. The date has to be announced by them."