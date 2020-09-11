Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan dismisses option to amend laws; won't allow Indian lawyers to fight case

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case | Pakistan continues to play dirty tactics as they have dismissed any option to amend the local laws on India's demand to allow Indian lawyers to fight the case of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistani Courts.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had directed the Pakistani Government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav and had also adjourned the hearing in the case till 3rd October. Kulbhushan Jadhav is currently on a death row in Pakistan over charges of espionage and terrorism.

Times Now National Affairs Editor Srinjoy Chowdhury brings more details.