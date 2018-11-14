Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar to be the POW-fect Girls

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Stars Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar and Ira Dubey will be honoured for their contribution to the world of entertainment by featuring in the list of The POW-fect Girls.

Cartoon Network, home to the three superhero sisters -- Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, celebrates the 20 years of "The Powerpuff Girls" in November.

In India, Cartoon Network, in partnership with The Souled Store, will announce 'The POW-fect Girls' -- a list featuring 20 extraordinary women trailblazers, read a statement to IANS.

Cartoon Network India has identified these 20 powerful women influencers from the diverse worlds of acting, sports and athletics, social activism, business, and entrepreneurship amongst others, for the inaugural edition of the list. Kubbra, Mithila, Ira and Malishka Mendonsa are part of the list.

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director, South Asia, Turner India said: "We at Cartoon Network are thrilled to celebrate the milestone journey of 'The Powerpuff Girls' - the most enduring and one of the top grossing franchises of all times. Over the years, The Powerpuff Girls have inspired and entertained fans across the globe with its distinct characters, adventure-comedy and its pop-culture influence across storylines.

"Our focus and strategy has always been to keep our fans at the forefront. In line with that thought, the 20-year anniversary will see ardent fans join us to revel in nostalgia and celebrate the splendid journey of 'The Powerpuff Girls'."

Created by Craig McCracken, "The Powerpuff Girls" made their television debut in November 1998. Inspiring millions of girls and women across the world, the tiny superheroes became the original champions of girl power.

Vikram Sharma, Vice President of Cartoon Network Enterprises - Asia Pacific, added: "Our fantastic partnership with The Souled Store is just one of many in the coming months to get our Powerpuff Girls fans in India excited and they can look forward to a wide range of product launches across categories."

Fans can also celebrate their love for the trio by participating in a contest to win a trip for three, to Cartoon Network Amazone Water Theme Park in Thailand.

