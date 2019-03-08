Kubbra, Priya Malik, Bianca unite for music video

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) "Sacred Games" star Kubbra Sait, actress Priya Malik and singer Bianca Gomes have featured together in a music video titled "Say it in black & white", which pitches for gender equality and inclusivity.

For the video, they partnered with Black & White Gettogethers, part of the global initiative by liquor major Diageo India to increase inclusion and diversity in marketing - both in terms of progressive gender portrayal in advertising and by supporting initiatives that contribute to gender balance in the industry itself, read a statement.

"We believe in caring and we are made of sharing. So, let's 'GetTogether' this #WomensDay and start celebrating," Kubbra tweeted on Friday.

The film has been directed by Samira Abbas Khan.

--IANS

sug/nn/bg