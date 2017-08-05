KTR inaugurates Kalyani-Rafael missile subsystems manufacturing facility

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the 'Kalyani Rafael Advanced System', the first private sector missile sub-system manufacturing entity in the country. It is a joint venture between Pune-based Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, an Israel-based firm. Along with KTR, Ambassador of Israel to India Daniel Carmon and Minister for Transport of Telangana Mahender Reddy attended the programme.