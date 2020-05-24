K'taka's 7-Day Quarantine, Delhi's 'Letter & Spirit' Rule: Each State's SOP as Flights Begin from Tomorrow

The Union Health Ministry of Sunday issued travel guidelines for passengers taking the the air route to travel across states, a day before the country resumes its domestic flight services, barring a few states.

The Centre has decided to open up the skies for domestic passenger flights after a gap of two months and left the decision up to states to issue their own set of guidelines for their respective regions. This led to a confusion among the states as several of them were at odds with each other.

Many states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu opposed the decision of opening up their airports in view of rising Covid-19 cases, making it difficult for the airlines as well as the civil aviation ministry to resume services.

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports will also not operate any domestic flights on Monday, officials said. Services on these airports will begin from Tuesday.

Echoing similar sentiments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will urge the Centre to postpone the resumption of domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days. The state government on Friday had said that domestic flights will not resume in the state from Monday, adding that the state machinery was still involved in the relief and restoration work in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson on Sunday announced a list of standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of Indians stranded abroad and those stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad. The guidelines issued by the ministry said that all stranded persons will have to register themselves with Indian Missions and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will prepare a flight/ship wise database of the travellers.

SOP for Movement of Indian Nationals stranded abroad & for those stranded in India desirous to travel abroad ●Stranded persons to register with Indian Missions ●MEA to prepare flight/ship wise database of travellers ●Travel on non-sched flights by @MoCA_GoI/ ships#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTYGzxWAw7 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 24, 2020

However, the Ministry of Health along with a few other states issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guidelines to be followed by passengers boarding the flights resuming on Monday.

Some of the important guidelines issued by the health ministry include mandatory face masks thermal screening at all entry and exit points for all travellers. However, downloading the Aarogya Setu app on mobile phones have been made optional by the ministry, which added that only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight.

The GVK-led Mumbai International Airport on Sunday announced that it all set to welcome passengers on board starting Monday, May 25. To begin with, the airport will resume 50 flights on Monday - 25 departure flights and 25 for arrival. The announcement comes after a state minister gave nod to resume domestic flight services to and from Mumbai.

The guidelines for travel include contact-less payment methods for passengers and adopting eco-friendly methods, amongst others. Passengers above the age of 14 have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Those above 80 years as well as pregnant women and those undergoing any health issues will have to restrict travelling. All passengers arriving at the airport will be screened by the state government and expected to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Delhi

The Delhi government's guidelines for air travellers include no mandatory quarantine and asymptomatic flyers will be allowed to exit the airport with self monitor advice. Those with mild symptoms will be allowed to opt for either home isolation or government/private isolation facility, and will later be tested for Covid-19. Those found with moderate or severe symptoms of the coronavirus infections will be immediately admitted to the hospital.

Also, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Sunday said that people belonging to Noida and Greater Noida, travelling from other states, will not require a pass to cross the Delhi-Noida border. The passengers with a confirmed flight or train ticket will be allowed to cross the border by just showing their tickets to the police. All police personnel have been asked to ensure that those with a confirmed flight or train ticket should be permitted to travel to the airport or railway stations from the district.

Story continues