K'taka Polls: If UP can provide loan waiver to farmers, why can't Siddaramaiah's Government? asks CM Yogi

While addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Bhatkal on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the maximum numbers of farmer suicide cases in India are from Karnataka but still Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah did nothing for them. "UP is said to be a poor state and even being a poor state, if UP could successfully implement loan wavier for farmers then why can't Karnataka? It is clear that farmers are not the agenda of Siddaramaiah's Government," said Yogi.