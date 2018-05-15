K'taka polls: Congress questions credibility of EVMs, slams BJP for not conducting polls through ballot
Congress leader Mohan Prakash on Tuesday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party and Election Commission. He said, "If all parties are raising questions on EVMs then why are they not conducting elections through ballot papers." "There is no political party in India which has not raised questions on EVMs, then what problem does BJP and EC have in conducting polls through ballot?", he further questioned.