K'taka Deputy CM launches week-long online ITS Master Trainer Program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday launched a week-long online ITI Master Trainer Program on Operation and maintenance of oxygen plant.

"Till now the hospitals depended largely on liquid oxygen to meet their demands. But this has its own logistics and other issues. To overcome this, action is in progress to set up more than 350 oxygen generation plants in the state," Narayana, who is also the minister of Skill Development, said.

The candidates who are trained in this program will have employment opportunities in these plants, he explained.

DIET (District Institute of Education & Training)- Karnataka, has nominated 81 instructors for this training.

Further, these ITI Master Trainers will train around 300 ITI Pass outs in the trade of Fitter, Welder, Electronics, Mechanic, Electrician, and Instrumentation at the rate of 10 candidates from each district, Narayana explained.

This training will be National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF) Compliance approved by National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET- New Delhi) comprises of 80 hrs theory and 100 hrs on the job training in Oxygen plant sites, he told.

He suggested that the concerned authorities should try to ensure placement for those who get trained under National Health Mission.

This online training organised by National Skill Training Institute will end on July 28.

TVLN Rao, Regional Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and others were present at the event. (ANI)