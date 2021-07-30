K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Union Ministers in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.

Basavraj Bommai is on a two-day visit to the national capital. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

"Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights" tweeted Amit Shah.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the CM's post.

Earlier this week, BS Yediyurappa had tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending his weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls. (ANI)