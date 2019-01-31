KSHMR to headline Sunburn Klassique

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR will be headlining electronic dance music festival Sunburn Klassique.

The two-day event will be held at Vagator beach in Goa from February 23.

The festival will feature over 42 acts including KSHMR, Claptone, Art Department, Alle Farben and Mandragora, read a statement.

Percept Live, the wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Ltd, in collaboration with Goa-based Klassique represented by Shailesh Shetty, is organising the music event.

The line-up includes names like Markus Schulz, Arjun Vagale, Ankytrixx, Richard Durand, David Phimster, Alexander Smith and Heiko Laux.

"Goa has been the birthplace of Sunburn and we are truly excited to be back. We have aligned our overall programming keeping in mind this vision and have signed on many artists who made their initial India appearances at the festival in Goa," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said.

Sunburn, a Percept Intellectual Property, started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa. The venue of the tenth edition of Sunburn in 2016 was shifted from Goa to Pune due to several reasons including pending dues.

--IANS

sug/dc/bg