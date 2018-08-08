Krutika replaces injured Fatima for women's T20 Challenger Trophy

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) All-rounder Krutika Chaudhari was on Wednesday named as a replacement for injured Fatima Jaffer in the India Green squad for the upcoming women's T20 Challenger Trophy from August 14-21 at Alur in Bengaluru.

Fatima, who was originally named in the Veda Krishnamurthy-led side, was ruled out with a knee injury and will undergo rehab.

India skipper Mithali Raj will lead the India Blue side that comprises national team players like wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, among others while the third team in the competition -- India Red will be led by all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

The teams are as follows:

India Blue: Mithali Raj (C), Vanitha VR, D Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Anuja Patil, Saima Thakor, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Radha Yadav, Preeti Bose, Poonam Yadav, Keerthy James, Mansi Joshi, Suman Gulia

India Red: Deepti Sharma (C), Punam Raut, Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram, Harlene Deol, Tanushree Sarkar, Ekta Bisht, Tanuja Kanwer, Shikha Pandey, Shanti Kumari, ReemaLaxmi Ekka, Nuzhat Parveen (WK), Aditi Sharma

India Green: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Monikha Das, Arundathi Reddy, Sushma Verma (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Krutika Chaudhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sukanya Parida, Jhulan Goswami, Sajana S.

