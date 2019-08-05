Krunal Pandya credits whole team for winning match against West Indies

India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 22 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday. Post match, cricketer Krunal Pandya spoke to mediapersons on the win and called it an overall good team performance. Pandya said "Quiet happy the way I have bowled. In first game, I bowled 4 overs and in this game also I bowled 3 overs. The wicket was slightly helping the spinners which helped me as well being a spinner. It was a good confidence booster when you represent your country and when you do well. So, it's a good experience overall." He further said, "It's good that everyone contributed in the team whether its batting or bowling. So, it is overall good team performance."