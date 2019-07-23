Kriti Sanon casts magical spell in black on latest magazine cover

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was seen showing off her glamorous Look with her sultry gaze on latest digital cover of Femina India Magazine. The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress shared the poster on Instagram and captioned, "flirting with the camera on femina's latest issue". Kriti will next be seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor, and in 'Arjun Patiala' along with Diljit Dosanjh and 'Housefull 4' with star cast Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda.