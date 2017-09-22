Krishnappa Gowtham Dropped From India A squad for ‘Insulting’ Duleep Trophy

BCCI decided to drop Gowtham for disciplinary reasons amounting to “gross insult to the system”.

New Delhi: Karnataka’s Krishnappa Gowtham has been dropped from the India A squad for the two four-day games against New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Gowtham, who was a part of the India Red team cited health issues for his unavailability in the Duleep fixture against India Blue, but surprisingly, the allrounder was seen taking the field in Karnataka Premier League within 2 days as he chose to play for the Belagavi Panthers in the tournament.

Also, it should be noted that Gowtham is the highest-paid player in the league at Rs 7.2 lakh.

After finding of the incident, BCCI decided to drop Gowtham for disciplinary reasons amounting to “gross insult to the system”.

The BCCI is likely to initiate a disciplinary inquiry into the matter, pending which he will not be considered for India A selection.

“Gowtham opted out of the Duleep Trophy game during the first match and even produced a medical certificate that he was unwell. Two days later, he was found playing in the Karnataka Premier League. This is gross insult to the system,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told The Times of India.

“A player can’t take a national-level tournament for granted like this. The board is looking into this incident and till the enquiry is over, he will not be picked for India A team,” he added.

The 28-year-old has been replaced by leg-spinner Karn Sharma in the India A squad that is slated to play five one-day matches, other than two four-day games against New Zealand A starting from September 23.