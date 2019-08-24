Krishna Janmashtami: 'Govindas' passionately celebrate Dahi Handi in Mumbai's Worli

Any 'Krishna Janmashtami' celebration is incomplete without fun of Dahi Handi in India. Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Several 'Govindas' celebrated Dahi Handi in Mumbai on the occasion. The event took place in Mumbai's Worli area on August 23. Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over India with major celebrations taking place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna. It is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.