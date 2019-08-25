Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees celebrate 'Janmotsav' across nation with full fervour

On the auspicious occasion of 'Krishna Janmashtami', large numbers of devotees flocked to International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the national capital and Mumbai's Girgaon. 'Krishna Janmashtami' celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Meanwhile, Janmashtami was being celebrated at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. Various artists performed cultural activities on the occasion of Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over India with major celebrations taking place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna.