Krishan Dev Sethi Dies at 93, Omar Abdullah Condoles Death of the Last Surviving Member of Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly

Srinagar, January 28: Krishan Dev Sethi, who was the last surviving member of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly, died on Thursday. The 93- year-old veteran Communist leader and stalwart of the ‘Quit Kashmir Movement’, breathed his last at Jammu residence this morning. He is survived by a son and a daughter. Sethi is not only a well known leader in Jammu, where he resides now but also very popular across the LOC in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Also Read | DDC Election Results 2020: Omar Abdullah Elated as PAGD Secures Big Lead, Says 'Indebted to People of Jammu and Kashmir'

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the death of the veteran leader and prayed for the eternal rest of his soul. "Sorry to hear about the demise of Jb Krishan Dev Sethi. He was the last surviving member of the Constituent Assembly of J&K and a former MLA. My condolences to his family & prayers for the eternal rest of his soul", Abdullah tweeted. Jammu and Kashmir: PDP Leader Survives Terror Attack, His Security Officer Dies.

Here's the tweet:

Also Read | 'Gupkar Gang': Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Hit Back at Amit Shah For Attacking People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

Sorry to hear about the demise of Jb Krishan Dev Sethi. He was the last surviving member of the Constituent Assembly of J&K and a former MLA. My condolences to his family & prayers for the eternal rest of his soul. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 28, 2021



He was a member of the constituent Assembly that framed the constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He also represented Noushera Assembly segment of Jammu and Kashmir. According to family sources, his cremation will take place today at 1:00 PM at Jogi Gate in Jammu. Sethi was born on January 1, 1928 in Mirpur in Pakistan administered Kashmir and migrated to Jammu in 1946. He is an ardent supporter of an independent Kashmir & has been fighting for independence since the 1950s.