KPS Gill tried changing Indian hockey but ended up as a half-baked messiah

Gill came into hockey to quote US president Donald Trump 'to clean the swamp' but fell victim to the very animals who lived in it.

It all began in the month of July, 1994 in the city of Bhopal. In a cavalcade of Gypsy jeeps, Ambassadors and a few Madhya Pradesh police vans, KPS Gill, the then DGP of Punjab Police arrived at hotel Lake View Ashok. Gill was fighting the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) elections. The cop who had cleaned up Punjab now had his sights on Indian hockey.

Gill got out of the back seat of a white-coloured Ambassador. Six feet plus, Indian hockey had never seen anything like him. Light blue turban, steel grey trousers and sky blue shirts were his fashion staple. His twirled moustache on a good day had the perfect roller-coaster loop. He stood erect, the turban giving him those extra inches to dwarf others. He had this habit of not looking at anyone. People seemed to cower before him. His reputation, rank, fame and 'notoriety' always arrived before he did.

Cleaning Punjab of terrorism had left dark smudges of deaths, fake encounters and state murders on those dark grey trousers and light blue shirts. People backed off when he climbed out of his official car. The media was already assembled there. Photographers clicked away. Those were the days of print hacks. The wolves' pack of TV reporters were yet to arrive. Everybody was in awe of him.

Usually, when he climbed out of a car, an uneasy silence of 20-30 seconds followed before someone approached him. At the Lake View Ashok hotel, a local reporter, short and shifty, standing in front, called out to him. "Gill sahib," he said. "Kya aap election jeet sakte hain? (Mr Gill, do you think you can win the election?") Gill paused, which was enough to cast a chill, slowly turned sideways, looked at the reporter and said, "This election is a mere formality. I am the IHF president."

For the next few days, Bhopal was like the outpost; Carson City in a Louis L'Amour novel. Punjab Police cops in plain clothes roamed around like hustlers, guns visible in their waist bands or at the back, shirts barely concealing the fire-arms presence. The city itself had stopped; like holding its breath. Gill's rival, Gufran-E-Azam of the Congress accused Gill of strong-arm tactics. It was true that Gill's officers were meeting various association representatives asking them to vote for the 'Super Cop'.

Gufran forced the Madhya Pradesh government to complain to the Centre about the strong-arm tactics of the Punjab Police officers roaming around Bhopal. Gill, in those times, was 'untouchable' and 'powerful' and the home ministry quickly distanced itself saying a visiting VIP's security was the state government's responsibility. Gill won the elections. The undertaker had arrived.

Yet, his initial days as IHF president gave huge confidence. He appointed Cedric D'Souza, then the Air India coach for the 1994 World Cup. And promptly arrived in Sydney for the India versus South Korea match. India won. Gill threw a party at an Indian restaurant in Darling Harbour, right next to the hotel where the team was staying.

K Jothikumaran, the IHF secretary, who would one day be the lymphoma that would bring Gill down, saw the grandeur of the man for the first time from such close quarters. He was the man who had brought in votes from the southern state. For a man of Gill's intellect and tastes, Jothikumaran was the anti-thesis. He was the arrack sitting next to the expensive single malt. India finished fifth at the Sydney World Cup; up five places from the 10th finish at the 1990 Lahore World Cup. Gill immediately rewarded the players with money, if not much, he did his best with the government where strings could still be pulled. We all believed and rightly so that Gill's presence had lifted hockey out of the morass it had been stuck in for so long.

Things went well. Money came in, Gill believed in Cedric and gave him a free hand. In the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, a combination of bad luck and brittle defence did India in. It was also the first time that Gill asked for Pargat Singh, the 1992 Olympic captain to be a part of the team. Though Cedric has never voiced his opinion but insiders say and believe that Pargat was thrust on Cedric. In Cedric's 1994 World Cup team, Pargat was never in the scheme of things.

India finished eighth. Cedric lost his job. He would be the first in a list of 18 coaches who would lose their jobs under Gill. Vasudevan Bhaskaran had taken the Indian junior team to the final of the 1997 Junior World Cup. It was Gill's first big achievement as the IHF president. He was given charge of the senior team for the 1998 Utrecht World Cup.

