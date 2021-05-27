KPCC chief expresses willingness to quit

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (PTI): Weeks after the drubbing of the Congress party in the Assembly polls in the state, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullappally Ramachandran is learnt to have expressed his willingness to tender his resignation from the post, sources said.

The eight-time Parliamentarian conveyed his willingness to quit but the party leadership in New Delhi asked him to continue till the selection of the new president.

'Ramachandran had conveyed his willingness to quit the same day when Ramesh Chennithala was removed as opposition leader. Now, he has put his resignation in writing. If my understanding is correct, the high command asked him to continue till the selection of the new chief,' a Congress insider told P T I.

Ramachandran was unavailable for comment when contacted.

The veteran leader's move came days after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) nominated senior leader V D Satheesan as the parliamentary party leader in the Assembly, replacing Ramesh Chennithala who had led the party for the last five years in the House.

Speculations were high that after the Leader of the Opposition, the KPCC chief would also be changed as the national leadership was eyeing a total revamp of the party's state unit from the grassroot level.

After the Congress-UDF had to settle for just 41 seats in the April 6 Assembly polls, a group of leaders and workers, especially members of the Youth Congress, have been pressing for a complete makeover of the party's leadership structure in the state.

After the reports of Ramachandran's resignation came out, Chennithala, in his Facebook page, hailed the contributions of the 76-year old leader and described him as a 'non-corrupt leader' who upholds values.

Reminding that under Ramachandran's leadership that the party had garnered 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the former leader of opposition said there was no one to congratulate the leader that time.

'I do not think Mullappally Ramachandran is solely responsible for the party's failure in the Assembly polls. I believe that more than him, myself, former chief minister Oommen Chandy and other leaders are responsible for the drubbing,' Chennithala said.

Senior leader from Kannur, K Sudhakaran, an arch critic of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is one of the major contenders for the KPCC chief post.